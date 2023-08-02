Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operating Overview

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. “Our second quarter 2023 results reflect strong performances from both commercial franchises. The DAYBUE launch is off to a highly successful start as evidenced by broad demand across the entire Rett community, and our NUPLAZID franchise is increasingly profitable while continuing to gain market share,” said Steve Davis, President and Chief Exe

Click here to view original post