Equillium Announces $7.5 Million Share Repurchase Program

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $EQ–Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $7.5 million of shares of the Company’s common stock. “The share repurchase program demonstrates our belief in the intrinsic value and potential of Equillium and underscores our comm

Click here to view original post