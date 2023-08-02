Illumina, Guardant Health agree to dismiss litigation and share specimen samples

After throwing accusations of retaliation and stealing trade secrets in court, Illumina and diagnostics company Guardant Health have come to a three-year agreement that includes a request to jointly dismiss the litigation with prejudice and brings the two companies together again to share specimen samples for cancer research, Guardant said in a statement Tuesday.

The agreement includes the dismissal of allegations of anything to do with intellectual property, which is how the lawsuit began when Illumina filed a complaint against Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli Talasaz, two ex-staffers who founded Guardant. In the 2022 lawsuit, Illumina alleged that the pair stole company trade secrets and used Illumina equipment, computers and email to launch Guardant.

Guardant and Illumina have also agreed to a long-term purchase and supply commitment.

Chris Freeman

“This agreement supports getting our transformative technologies to even more patients globally,…

