SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #CAPaccredited–Sapient has announced that its high complexity CLIA laboratory has been awarded accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP).
Click here to view original post
Sapient’s High Complexity CLIA Laboratory Receives Accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP)
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #CAPaccredited–Sapient has announced that its high complexity CLIA laboratory has been awarded accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP).