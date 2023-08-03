Each year, Sanford Burnham Prebys welcomes a cohort of high school interns from the Preuss School, whose students strive to be the first in their family to graduate from college. This year’s Preuss interns learned hands-on research skills from scientists at the Institute’s NCI-designated Cancer Center and about career possibilities in STEM beyond research.
Click here to view original post
Preuss internship celebrates 15 years of inspiring young scientists
Each year, Sanford Burnham Prebys welcomes a cohort of high school interns from the Preuss School, whose students strive to be the first in their family to graduate from college. This year’s Preuss interns learned hands-on research skills from scientists at the Institute’s NCI-designated Cancer Center and about career possibilities in STEM beyond research.