The Unexpected Physics Behind Turkey’s Devastating 2023 Earthquakes

August 3, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication

A new study from researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography uses a multidisciplinary approach to unravel the complexities of the two deadly earthquakes of nearly equal strength that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, 2023.

