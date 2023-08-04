As Vertex’s pivotal pain readout looms, non-opioid drug development faces a reckoning

Many drug developers have abandoned the search for new pain medicines. But the outlook of the field, experts say, could change from a pair of late-stage clinical trials testing Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ non-opioid compound.

There hasn’t been a new class of pain drug in decades, according to a Vertex press release. Vertex’s drug stands as one of the few in late-stage studies, with results expected later this year or early next year. If successful, the data readout could reinvigorate pain drug development after the likes of Biogen, Roche and Pfizer exited the space.

Michael Oshinsky

“If it succeeds, you’re going to see a whole bunch of other companies start to develop therapeutics,” said Michael Oshinsky, director of the NIH’s NINDS Office of Preclinical Pain Research. He pointed to the closely-related field of migraine drugs as a model — where a new class…

Click here to view original post