Cidara offers insight into influenza deal with J&J after the Big Pharma deletes asset from pipeline

Cidara has finally given more details on its influenza deal with Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen after the partnered candidate was removed from the pharma giant’s pipeline last month.

Some details have come out since late July. But San Diego-based Cidara, in its second-quarter earnings announcement Thursday, is now giving a more complete picture of its flu deal.

The company noted that its influenza candidate CD388 — also referred to as JNJ-0953 — was no longer displayed in Janssen’s pipeline as of July 20. It’s a part of Janssen’s plans to discontinue internal development of several infectious disease candidates, including JNJ-0953.

“However, Janssen has not informed Cidara of any intention to terminate the collaboration agreement between the two parties,” Cidara said in its press release.

For now, Cidara said it is…

