New grant seeks to parse how the variegated nature of human breast cancer tumors helps cancer cells resist treatment

August 4, 2023

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has awarded a 5-year, $2.7 million grant to researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys to investigate and elucidate the underlying cellular mechanisms that drive the most common form of breast cancer.
