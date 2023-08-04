The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has awarded a 5-year, $2.7 million grant to researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys to investigate and elucidate the underlying cellular mechanisms that drive the most common form of breast cancer.
New grant seeks to parse how the variegated nature of human breast cancer tumors helps cancer cells resist treatment
