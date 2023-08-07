BioNTech expands ADC deal with DualityBio; Gracell and IO Biotech get private placements from a slew of investors

BioNTech is forging a bigger alliance with its antibody-drug conjugate partner DualityBio, adding another ADC to their billion-dollar union.

DualityBio announced the strategic expansion on Monday, saying that the Shanghai biotech will receive undisclosed upfront payments, along with additional milestones and royalties from BioNTech for DB-1305, which is being tested in a Phase I/II solid tumor trial.

DualityBio gets to keep commercial rights in China, Hong Kong and Macau, while BioNTech secures rights in all other markets.

The ADC deal with the German biotech first got off the ground back in April, when BioNTech agreed to pay $170 million upfront and up to $1.5 billion in biobucks for access to two of DualityBio’s ADC candidates.

DualityBio has another partner: BeiGene agreed to pay up to $1.3 billion last month in exchange for global and exclusive license to a pre-clinical ADC candidate for certain types of…

Click here to view original post