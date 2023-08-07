Poseida lines up another allogeneic CAR-T partner, allying with Astellas on solid tumors

Astellas will buy about 8.8% of Poseida Therapeutics for $25 million, and match that with a one-time payment for right of first refusal to license the biotech’s clinical-stage cell therapy for solid tumors, the companies said Monday morning.

Alongside the $50 million, Astellas nabs a board observer seat and can sit in on Poseida’s scientific advisory meetings.

The deal follows another allogeneic CAR-T pact that the San Diego-based biotech inked with Roche last August. That tie-up focused on hematological malignancies, which included $110 million upfront and an equal amount in near-term cash, for work on multiple assets.

Poseida’s stock price $PSTX was up nearly 40% in early morning trading, to about $2.25 per share. Astellas’ acquisition of 8.33 million shares was priced at $3 apiece.

The cash infusion also comes as Poseida reels from losing another Japanese pharma…

