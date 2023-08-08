Mirati announces CEO resignation, then a $250M public offering after disclosing clinical plans

David Meek, the CEO of Mirati Therapeutics, has resigned from the biotech and its board, the San Diego drug developer said Tuesday after the markets closed.

Minutes later, Mirati also announced plans for a $250 million public offering, with $37.5 million more on the table for underwriters, and reported a quarterly update. Mirati’s shares $MRTX were up nearly 2% in after-hours trading.

The “mutually agreed” departure comes about nine months after Mirati became a commercial-stage company, following in Amgen’s footsteps in securing a drug approval for a KRAS cancer treatment, and as it looks to move beyond a recent Phase III flop.

Mirati’s drug, Krazati, reeled in net product revenues of $13.4 million for the second quarter, including $11.7 million in commercial sales and $1.7…

