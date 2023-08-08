Structural biologist Agnieszka Kendrick joins Salk faculty to study cellular transport

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute welcomes Assistant Professor Agnieszka Kendrick, a structural biologist who studies how cells recognize and transport cargo within the cell.

“Aga is an innovative scientist already making waves in the scientific community,” says Salk President Gerald Joyce. “Her pioneering work in cellular transport will continue to push the boundaries of scientific discovery as she fosters collaborative relationships here at Salk.”

Kendrick investigates how tiny cellular motors in our cells are assembled, how they handle diverse cellular cargo, and how they communicate with each other. Cells use molecular motors to transport essentials for proper cellular function. These highly dynamic, energy-driven molecular machines travel along a cellular highway system—called the cytoskeleton—to transport cargo such as organelles, vesicles, mRNA, and viruses.

Kendrick’s lab will use advanced imaging tools…

