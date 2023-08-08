UNESCO Recognizes International Team for Sustainable Underwater Archaeology Efforts

UNESCO has awarded a team of researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History and UC San Diego’s Qualcomm Institute and Scripps Institution of Oceanography for their efforts protecting underwater cultural heritage sites.

