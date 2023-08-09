ADARx Pharmaceuticals, A Leader in Next Generation RNA Therapeutics, Announces Oversubscribed $200 Million Series C Financing

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ADARx” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing next generation RNA therapeutics, today announced the successful close of an oversubscribed $200 million Series C financing. The financing was led jointly by Bain Capital Life Sciences and TCGX and also included new investors Blackrock, Commodore Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, HBM Healthcare Investments, Invus, Marshall Wace, Redmile Group, T. Rowe Price As

Click here to view original post