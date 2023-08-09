Illumina slashes outlook for 2023, two executives depart

Illumina, the world’s largest DNA sequencing company, cut its sales forecast for 2023 as demand slumped in China, and also announced that two executives will depart.

In quarterly results released today, the San Diego-based company recorded $1.18 billion in revenue. It expects a 1% increase in revenue in 2023, down from 7% to 10% growth forecasted during the prior quarter.

The news comes as Illumina tries to find a new CEO and pressure mounts from investors and antitrust regulators. Illumina’s stock $ILMN fell 6% in after-hours trading.

Amid the headwinds, Illumina cited a bright spot: stronger-than-expected shipments of Novaseq X, its flagship DNA sequencer.

“Despite additional placements, we expect our second half revenue to be negatively impacted by customers remaining more cautious in their purchasing, a more protracted recovery in China, and a larger-than-expected temporary decline in high throughput consumables as…

