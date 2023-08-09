RNA startup ADARx raises $200M from Bain, TCG to bring RNAi ‘to the next level’

The RNA startup ADARx Pharmaceuticals has raised a $200 million Series C, aiming to advance multiple clinical programs that directly challenge the leaders of the RNA interference space.

Zhen Li

The San Diego biotech announced the round, led by Bain Capital Life Sciences and The Column Group Crossover (or TCGX for short), on Wednesday and plans to grow from 50 to 80 employees over the next year. ADARx emerged from stealth in the fall of 2021 alongside a $75 million Series B round.

All three of ADARx’s most advanced therapies trail behind more clinically advanced RNAi drugs. But the startup’s leaders say they’re confident they can ultimately be best-in-class, if not first. With the new cash, ADARx plans to advance its lead program to Phase II next year while also bringing a third RNAi drug into the clinic in 2024.

“This funding will really…

