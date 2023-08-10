Illumina’s $7.1 billion Grail deal being investigated by SEC

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Illumina’s $7.1 billion buyout of Grail, Illumina disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday afternoon.

The DNA sequencing giant said that it was informed in July that the SEC staff was seeking documents and communications as part of the investigation, including “certain statements and disclosures concerning Grail, its products and its acquisition, and related to the conduct and compensation of certain members of Illumina and Grail management, among other things.”

In response to a request from Endpoints News, Illumina declined to comment on the investigation.

In quarterly earnings yesterday, Illumina said it will continue legal appeals after antitrust regulators blocked the acquisition, while some investors were hoping Illumina would quickly divest Grail on the argument that the deal has sucked up precious resources and time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

