-Orphan Drug Designation granted to TYRA-300 for achondroplasia- – SURF301 Phase 1/2 oncology study remains on target; enrollment ongoing in Part B – -TYRA-200 Phase 1 study on track; first patient to be dosed in 2H 2023- – Strong cash position of $232.4 million as of Q2 2023- CARLSBAD,…

