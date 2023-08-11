Using the body’s “invisible scalpel” to remove brain cancer

LA JOLLA—Glioblastoma, the most common and deadly form of brain cancer, grows rapidly to invade and destroy healthy brain tissue. The tumor sends out cancerous tendrils into the brain that make surgical tumor removal extremely difficult or impossible.

Now, Salk scientists have found the immunotherapy treatment anti-CTLA-4 leads to considerably greater survival of mice with glioblastoma. Furthermore, they discovered that this therapy was dependent on immune cells called CD4+ T cells infiltrating the brain and triggering the tumor-destructive activities of other immune cells called microglia, which permanently reside in the brain.

Published in Immunity on August 11, 2023, the findings show the benefit of harnessing the body’s own immune cells…

