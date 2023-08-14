Arcturus’ manufacturing site in Japan given $115M in grant funding

San Diego-based RNA biotech Arcturus Therapeutics’ manufacturing operations in Japan have been given a financial boost from the local government.

Arcalis Co., Ltd., its production operation, is a joint venture between Arcturus and Tokyo-based drug discovery company Axcelead. Arcalis has received $115 million in two grants from the Japanese government. Arcalis is responsible for manufacturing mRNA-based vaccines and medicines.

The funds will go towards constructing a factory in Minamisoma City, Japan, around 180 miles north of Tokyo, and for purchasing equipment. The new site finished the first phase of construction at the end of July, with a five-story factory covering 7,252 square meters, or over 78,000 square feet, and came online in August of this year. This facility will be responsible for producing the materials for mRNA-based vaccines. An expansion of the site is also slated to be…

