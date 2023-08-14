Thermo Fisher Scientific to lay off 200+ workers in Florida

Thermo Fisher Scientific is trimming more of its staff, this time in the Sunshine State.

According to a WARN notice from the Florida Department of Commerce, a total of 205 employees will be laid off at Thermo Fisher’s site in Alachua, FL, northwest of Gainesville.

In a letter from Thermo Fisher to the department, the first round of layoffs will take place on Oct. 9 and will continue until March 29 of next year. The letter also says that all employees have been notified of the layoff dates.

In an emailed statement from Thermo, the manufacturer said it will move its viral vector manufacturing network into one location in Plainville, MA. Thermo Fisher’s science and technology work will remain at the Alachua location.

“Decisions that impact colleagues and their families are never taken lightly. Colleagues who are impacted by this shift will receive job transition…

