UC San Diego Researchers Awarded $2 Million from NIH to Visualize Human Brain’s Magnetic Activity

UC San Diego researchers at the Qualcomm Institute will use a $2 million NIH award to purchase a new, non-invasive machine to study the magnetic fields of the human brain. The research has applications in epilepsy, concussions and more.

