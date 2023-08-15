Benefits of Electric Stoves on Health and Environment in Ecuador

August 15, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on Benefits of Electric Stoves on Health and Environment in Ecuador

An international team of researchers led by UC San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science investigated the health and environmental impacts of a program in Ecuador that put induction stoves in 750,000 households.

Click here to view original post