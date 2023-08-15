Following injection side effects, Design Therapeutics to reformulate Friedreich’s ataxia drug

Design Therapeutics said Tuesday morning that it was planning to reformulate its Friedreich’s ataxia drug following injection site reactions in a Phase I study.

As a result, Design has delayed its clinical trial plans substantially — the Carlsbad, CA-biotech said it now plans to begin a new multiple-dose Phase I study in the second half of 2024, with initial data in 2025. Previously in May, Design had guided that it expected to start a Phase II study in Friedreich’s ataxia in the second half of this year.

Design’s stock $DSGN fell over 40% in pre-market trading to around $4 on the news.

Design is developing small molecule drugs that target degenerative diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. In Friedreich’s ataxia, people have many repeats of the nucleotide sequence GAA in a gene that encodes for the protein frataxin,…

