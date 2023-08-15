Gilead bets $66M upfront for Tentarix’s protein therapeutics in inflammation, cancer

Gilead will pony up $66 million in an upfront payment and equity investment to collaborate with Tentarix Biotherapeutics on biologics for inflammatory diseases and oncology, the companies said Tuesday morning.

San Diego-based Tentarix could receive up to another $240 million if Gilead elects to acquire three of the biotech’s subsidiaries that house the oncology and inflammatory disease programs included in the pact, the partners said. That figure would be split evenly across the three programs, which use the startup’s so-called Tentacles platform.

The collaborations are multi-year, the companies said, without specifying what event or milestones would trigger Gilead’s exclusive rights to buy the programs.

The Versant- and Samsara-bankrolled biotech has said little since its $50 million debut in the fall of 2021. It’s creating multi-functional protein therapeutics that it hopes will selectively hit immune cells in disease pathways without drumming up off-target immune cells that could…

