Global Coalition for Adaptive Research and Polaris Group Announce Commencement of ADI-PEG 20 in GBM AGILE Trial

LARKSPUR, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #GBMAGILE–Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (LARKSPUR, CA) and Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SAN DIEGO, CA), a subsidiary of Polaris Group (TWSE:6550)— The Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) in collaboration with Polaris, today announced the activation of ADI-PEG 20 in GBM AGILE (Glioblastoma Adaptive Global Innovative Learning Environment – NCT03970447). GBM AGILE is a revolutionary patient-centered, adaptive platform trial for registration that evalua

