Technosylva Expands Executive Team to Meet Rising Demand for Wildfire Risk Mitigation

LA JOLLA, Calif. & LEON, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technosylva, the leading provider of wildfire science and technology solutions, announced today that it has expanded its executive team with the appointments of Jack Norris as Chief Marketing Officer and Samantha Byrd as Chief People Officer. “We are thrilled to welcome two high-caliber executives to the Technosylva team,” said Technosylva CEO Bryan Spear. “Jack Norris’s proven track record as an innovative CMO will be invaluable as we continue t

Click here to view original post