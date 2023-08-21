After Prometheus sale, Mark McKenna heads to another autoimmune biotech as chair of Apogee

After Mark McKenna sold a biotech for $10.8 billion, the executive recruiters likely came knocking, trying to poach the CEO who took an immunology and inflammation biotech from early-stage private financing to an IPO to key Phase II data in the span of four years.

As it was, two months after Merck closed its acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences, McKenna is taking on the chairman post at another I&I drug developer, Apogee Therapeutics. The biotech is fresh to the public markets, taking the leap onto the Nasdaq last month just weeks before starting its first clinical trial. Its first-time CEO, Michael Henderson, could use a veteran sidekick to fine-tune the young biotech’s direction as it looks to take on Sanofi, Eli Lilly and other companies in atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, COPD and other indications.

Endpoints News spoke with McKenna and Henderson ahead of the chairman unveiling…

