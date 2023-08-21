Genesis Therapeutics raises $200M for AI drug discovery based on Stanford research

Genesis Therapeutics, a startup using artificial intelligence to design small molecule drugs, has raised $200 million in Series B financing — one of the largest rounds for an AI-focused biotech this year.

The round is being co-led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Bio + Health and an anonymous life science investor. The Burlingame, CA-based company, which previously struck partnerships with Eli Lilly and Genentech, will use the money to further develop its generative and predictive AI technologies, expand its pipeline, and move its first computer-generated drugs into clinical studies.

Genesis is based on the work of two key studies published by its Stanford University founders in 2018 and 2020. The first debuted a neural network dubbed PotentialNet, tailored to optimize the binding of small molecules to their protein targets. The second study claimed to have used deep learning to…

Click here to view original post