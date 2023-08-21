Life Sciences Lab Owners Tap New Tenant Source: Ascendant Clean Tech Companies

Lab developers and operators in key innovation centers like Boston are finding the clean tech boom, fueled by the Inflation Reduction Act, has provided them with a small and growing new stream of potential tenants, just at a time when increasing supply is leading to more concessions and competition to fill their buildings.

Boston, the Bay Area, San Diego and Research Triangle Park in North Carolina are seeing new tech firms focused on sustainability and green technologies — especially those involving advanced manufacturing — leasing lab space, Newmark Head of National Life Science Research Elizabeth Berthelette said.

