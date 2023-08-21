Skye acquires Bird Rock Bio, weeks after Novo Nordisk says it will buy a CB1 developer

Skye Bioscience acquired Bird Rock Bio to get its hands on an asset targeting CB1 just two weeks after Novo Nordisk dipped its toes into the once-hot space to buy Inversago Pharma, another developer of CB1 therapies.

The San Diego biotech said Monday morning it acquired Bird Rock’s outstanding stock for total consideration of about $20 million. Bird Rock, a Versant Ventures- and 5AM-backed startup, had said little in the three years since announcing a Phase II IND application for its CB1 antibody nimacimab for various renal diseases.

Now, those two venture capital firms, as well as an undisclosed investor, are giving the company $12 million via a private investment in public equity, or PIPE. Bird Rock’s investors and the PIPE backers together own 68.4% of Skye, with Skye’s equity holders now owning about 31.6%.

Skye also…

