Thank you to our sponsors for a spectacular 27th Symphony at Salk

A full audience of sponsors and community members was entertained by the sensational sounds of the San Diego Symphony, led by conductor Sean O’Loughlin, together with special guest Jennifer Hudson on Saturday, August 19, at the 27th annual Symphony at Salk.

The concert under the stars featured a mix of classical and Broadway numbers performed by the San Diego Symphony and other popular songs by Hudson, a two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer. The evening opened with a spectacular sunset over the Pacific Ocean and ended with the crowd on its feet, dancing and singing along with Hudson.

Throughout the night, attendees also helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of Salk’s Cancer…

