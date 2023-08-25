RayzeBio pencils in IPO plans, foreshadowing expected post-Labor Day bump in biotech listings

A Phase III-stage radiopharmaceuticals biotech has filed to go public a little over a week before bankers and industry watchers expect a slight post-Labor Day bump in biotech IPO pitches.

After having raised $418 million privately, the San Diego startup RayzeBio hopes to gain a spot on the Nasdaq and trade as “RYZB,” per an S-1 filing from Thursday evening.

RayzeBio is likely one of a few drug developers that will go public before year’s end; Jordan Saxe, Nasdaq’s head of healthcare listings, told Endpoints News last month that the exchange anticipates another five to 10 before New Year’s. Biotechs will look to pounce on any window they can get in this market.

The biotech set a maximum offering price of $100 million, which could change. It expects the net proceeds, on top of its existing balance sheet, to keep the lights on through “at least 2025,” per…

