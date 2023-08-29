PacBio, once slated to be acquired by Illumina, is taking on the DNA giant

August 29, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on PacBio, once slated to be acquired by Illumina, is taking on the DNA giant

Pacific Biosciences, a company that Illumina once tried to buy, is coming for its former suitor.

More than three years ago, the companies called off their $1.2 billion merger after antitrust opposition. Back then, Pacific Biosciences, known as PacBio, was in a financially precarious position but is now posing a competitive threat to Illumina.

PacBio is capitalizing on the demand for reading longer pieces of DNA, while expanding into a market dominated by Illumina. At the same time, Illumina finds itself with slowing sales, an interim CEO and another acquisition that could be torpedoed because of antitrust regulators.

Illumina, a $25 billion company, is roughly 10 times as big as PacBio. But PacBio has something the sequencing giant doesn’t: momentum.

“We came in and built a new team and have a new big vision. And we’re well-funded and financed, so we’re ready to go,” PacBio CEO Christian Henry said in an…
Click here to view original post