PacBio, once slated to be acquired by Illumina, is taking on the DNA giant

Pacific Biosciences, a company that Illumina once tried to buy, is coming for its former suitor.

More than three years ago, the companies called off their $1.2 billion merger after antitrust opposition. Back then, Pacific Biosciences, known as PacBio, was in a financially precarious position but is now posing a competitive threat to Illumina.

PacBio is capitalizing on the demand for reading longer pieces of DNA, while expanding into a market dominated by Illumina. At the same time, Illumina finds itself with slowing sales, an interim CEO and another acquisition that could be torpedoed because of antitrust regulators.

Illumina, a $25 billion company, is roughly 10 times as big as PacBio. But PacBio has something the sequencing giant doesn’t: momentum.

“We came in and built a new team and have a new big vision. And we’re well-funded and financed, so we’re ready to go,” PacBio CEO Christian Henry said in an…

