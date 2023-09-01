David Khougazian joins Flagship to build ‘partnerships with different flavors’; Former Novo Nordisk exec to lead Evaxion

David Khougazian

It’s a classic biopharma story.

In January, David Khougazian bumped into Flagship Pioneering founder Noubar Afeyan at the JP Morgan healthcare conference. They caught up, and Khougazian began talking to Flagship about a new role. Now, over half a year later, Khougazian has joined Flagship as its new growth partner.

Khougazian left Sanofi, where he’d spent a large chunk of his biopharma career. He most recently led Sanofi’s launches in China and emerging markets. Prior to that, he was CEO of Sanofi Pasteur MSD — Merck and Sanofi’s joint vaccine venture in Europe that the two companies stopped at the end of 2016. Khougazian had joined Sanofi by way of Aventis, where he was head of M&A until Sanofi acquired the company in 2004.

He told Endpoints News that he first met Afeyan around a decade ago. They began…

Click here to view original post