REIT Alexandria Names New Co-Presidents, Regional Market Directors

Two weeks after announcing the resignation of its president, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has named his replacements.

The life sciences REIT promoted Daniel Ryan and Hunter Kass to serve as co-presidents and regional directors of the San Diego and Boston markets, respectively, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Both positions are effective Sept. 15.

Ryan will work in Alexandria’s San Diego market overseeing development, redevelopment, joint ventures, financing, leasing and other opportunities. He has worked for Alexandria for 13 years, serving as co-chief investment officer since May 2018 and previously as executive vice president of San Diego and strategic operations from 2010 to 2012.

Kass will…

