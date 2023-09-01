U.S. Department of Energy Selects Team to Advance Fusion Research

September 1, 2023 Mary Canady News, Syndication Comments Off on U.S. Department of Energy Selects Team to Advance Fusion Research

A team will develop the Fusion Data Platform to provide reproducible artificial intelligence models for the scientific community to advance fusion research and support the deployment of the first generation of fusion energy power plants.

Click here to view original post