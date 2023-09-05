Illumina began hunt for CEO candidates in midst of activist fight, eventually picking little-known diagnostics exec

Illumina’s board began looking for potential CEO replacements approximately two months before the resignation of then-leader Francis deSouza, during an intense proxy campaign targeting the company, according to the search firm involved in the process.

The process, which was conducted quietly, meant that Illumina already had a list of candidates when deSouza and the board agreed in early June that he would step down.

On Tuesday, Illumina announced Jacob Thaysen, president of Agilent Technologies’ life sciences and applied markets group, as deSouza’s replacement. Thaysen starts later this month and will be charged with reinvigorating a DNA sequencing company that was once a financial and scientific darling but whose growth has stalled.

Concerns about a successor for deSouza dated back almost a year, when the Illumina board pinpointed the company’s lack of CEO succession planning, according to Denise DeMan, the CEO of the executive search firm Bench International. Those…

