iPSC biotech Shoreline Biosciences wins patent infringement suit over Fate, Whitehead Institute

The US District Court for the Southern District of California ruled last week in favor of San Diego-based Shoreline Biosciences, rejecting arguments from Fate Therapeutics and the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research after they filed a patent infringement suit against the biotech last year.

Judge Marilyn Huff granted Shoreline’s request for summary judgment on Aug. 31, denying Fate and Whitehead’s request for partial summary judgment.

“Plaintiffs cannot demonstrate that the iPSC reprogramming processes at issue satisfy the Court’s claim construction for the relevant claim term,” Huff wrote.

Fate and Whitehead originally filed the lawsuit against Shoreline and its co-founder Dan Kaufman in May 2022, alleging that Shoreline infringed on several patents regarding a platform to make human-induced pluripotent stem cells, also known as iPSCs. Whitehead owns all the alleged patents and exclusively licensed them to Fate, according to the complaint.

The complaint also said Kaufman, Fate’s former scientific advisor, was…

Click here to view original post