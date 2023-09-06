“Super-enhancer” super-charges pancreatic tumor growth

LA JOLLA—Pancreatic cancers are among the most aggressive, deadly tumor types and, for years, researchers have struggled to develop effective drugs against the tumors. Now, Salk researchers have identified a new set of molecules that fuel the growth of tumors in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most common type of pancreatic cancer.

The new research, published in Nature Communications on September 6, 2023, explains how certain gene mutations trigger out-of-control growth in pancreatic cancer by activating a “super-enhancer” that turns on other genes. It also showed the effectiveness of a new drug that put the brakes on pancreatic cancer growth by blocking the effects of that super-enhancer.

“This is the first time anyone has looked in such detail at the role of super-enhancers in pancreatic cancer,” says senior author and Salk Professor Ronald Evans, director of Salk’s Gene Expression Laboratory. “The discovery of this super-enhancer gives…

