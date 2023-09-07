Element Biosciences logs 100 DNA sequencer orders as it gains momentum in a competitive market

Element Biosciences has reported 100 commercial orders of its benchtop DNA sequencer, a figure that outside observers called solid progress as the startup competes for customers in a market dominated by Illumina.

Molly He

Molly He, Element’s CEO, said the majority of the orders have already been shipped, and Element plans to get the rest out by the end of the year. Element has customers in the US and 13 other countries.

“This is only the beginning,” He said.

She said Element’s sequencer, called AVITI, is catching on with labs big and small. Some labs buy multiple machines and deploy them in different locations to be closer to customers, a decentralized approach that’s particularly suited to China.

“Customers in China really see the advantage of the AVITI system in a decentralized model to really serve into clinical research,” He said. But she also acknowledged this is…

