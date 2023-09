PT217 is a first-in-class bispecific antibody (bsAb) against human DLL3 (huDLL3) and human CD47 (huCD47) and is Phanes’ third program in the clinic SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug…

Click here to view original post