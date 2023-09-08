Glyscend taps CEO to lead oral obesity, type 2 diabetes candidate; Ex-Travecta chief bounces back after company shutdown

Sapan Shah

As a new wave of type 2 diabetes and obesity drugs takes the industry by storm, Glyscend Therapeutics has tapped a new CEO to lead the charge for its candidate designed to mimic metabolic surgery.

Sapan Shah is taking the driver’s seat at Glyscend as founding CEO Ashish Nimgaonkar shifts to other roles as chief medical officer and head of R&D, the company announced on Tuesday. The news comes just a few months after Glyscend unveiled topline data from a Phase IIa suggesting its lead candidate, GLY-200, helped type 2 diabetes patients achieve significant reductions in blood glucose and a decrease in body weight. The company hopes the oral drug will have the same effects as metabolic surgery without the cost and complications from the invasive procedure.

“New oral treatment modalities which are safe, well-tolerated, efficacious and accessible…

Click here to view original post