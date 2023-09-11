Biotech megarounds galore; New leaders at Novartis, Biogen; State of play for GLP-1 in NASH; Inside Illumina’s CEO search; and more

Welcome back to Endpoints Weekly, your review of the week’s top biopharma headlines. Want this in your inbox every Saturday morning? Current Endpoints readers can visit their reader profile to add Endpoints Weekly. New to Endpoints? Sign up here.

Despite a shorter week, we still saw biotech news come back in full force for September, particularly on the financing and people front — with Illumina finally making its CEO pick, in addition to Novartis and Biogen naming new leaders as part of a bigger vision. At Endpoints, we were excited to welcome Ayisha Sharma to the London team.

Biotech megarounds galore

Four biotechs representing different approaches unveiled new funding over the $100 million mark this week. Computational chemistry player Nimbus Therapeutics went back to the well for $210 million after returning to investors most of the capital from its recent…

Click here to view original post