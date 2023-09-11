Neumora, RayzeBio look to each raise $200M+ in IPOs

Two biotech companies, Neumora and RayzeBio, hashed out their IPO plans Monday morning, detailing hopes to raise around $227 million and $206 million, respectively, in their Nasdaq debuts.

The companies could enter the public market as soon as this week. Both aim to price their shares between $16 and $18. Neumora, a neuroscience startup, plans to offer 14.7 million shares of common stock under the ticker “NMRA,” while radiopharmaceuticals developer RayzeBio plans to list as “RYZB” and offer 13.2 million shares of common stock.

RayzeBio could raise up to $245 million and Neumora up to $264 million if underwriters buy additional shares.

The biotech IPO market has been lukewarm this year, with far fewer biotechs going public in 2023 compared to 2020 and 2021. How Neumora and RayzeBio fare in public markets may provide a litmus test for public offerings for the rest of the year, sources have previously told…

Click here to view original post