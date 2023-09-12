‘A done deal’: FDA advisory committee votes unanimously against common nasal decongestant’s efficacy

Members of an FDA advisory committee on Tuesday voted unanimously against the efficacy of an over-the-counter nasal decongestant that’s been on the US market for more than 75 years.

The FDA called upon the Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee to weigh in on new data on oral phenylephrine, an ingredient in popular products such as Mucinex and Benadryl. Members voted 16-0 that data suggest the medication is not effective at the currently recommended 10 mg dose for nasal decongestion, and a majority agreed that they aren’t likely to be swayed by further research.

“The evidence [is] pretty compelling that this medication is not effective and really can’t be effective because of the pharmacokinetics,” committee member and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor emeritus Susan Blalock said.

Multiple members, including University of California, San Diego professor Jennifer Le, recommended that the FDA reconsider the drug’s status as Generally Recognized as…

