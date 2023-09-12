Actio locks in $55M Series A raise to advance rare disease pipeline based on human genetic platform

Actio Biosciences has secured a Series A raise worth $55 million to advance its clinical pipeline in rare diseases, particularly in patients with ion channel TRPV4 mutations.

The San Diego, CA-headquartered company has three assets in its pipeline, led by its unnamed preclinical small molecule program under investigation for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 2C (CMT2C) and other rare bone diseases. CMT2C is caused by mutations in TRPV4.

CMT2C patients experience muscle and vocal cord weakness, respiratory issues as well as bone diseases. The candidate is designed to improve patients’ mobility and bone structure.

Actio’s other two candidates are currently undisclosed but are being considered for genetic epilepsies and genetic skin diseases, respectively. The company says it has a human genetics platform designed to pinpoint disease targets, uncover their purpose in the disease and potentially create drugs that can manage these targets.

George Golumbeski

