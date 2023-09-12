NOAA Awards $2.5 Million to Scripps Researchers Working on Climate Solutions

Two projects led by researchers from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography have been awarded nearly $2.5 million by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to probe the potential of climate change solutions.

