Svasti Haricharan, Ph.D., was the first guest on Stop & Talk—a new podcast offered by The Conrad Prebys Foundation. In the broadcast, Svasti shares how she came to be a research leader in therapy-resistant breast cancer and how race affects clinical outcomes.
Click here to view original post
Svasti Haricharan joins the very first Stop & Talk podcast
Svasti Haricharan, Ph.D., was the first guest on Stop & Talk—a new podcast offered by The Conrad Prebys Foundation. In the broadcast, Svasti shares how she came to be a research leader in therapy-resistant breast cancer and how race affects clinical outcomes.