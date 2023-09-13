Svasti Haricharan joins the very first Stop & Talk podcast

Svasti Haricharan, Ph.D., was the first guest on Stop & Talk—a new podcast offered by The Conrad Prebys Foundation. In the broadcast, Svasti shares how she came to be a research leader in therapy-resistant breast cancer and how race affects clinical outcomes.
